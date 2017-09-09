Sports News
James Anderson joins 500 Test-wicket club, reveals his 'favourite' Indian victim
Play
Pandya rubbished link-up rumours with the Bollywood actor, saying he has not even spoken to her in person. He also says he does not want to be known as 'party animal'.
Sep 9, 2017
Hardik Pandya responds to relationship rumours with Parineeti Chopra; here's what he said
Play
Kohli revealed on Friday, September 8, that he would continue focussing on his fitness and make sure he contributes to Indian cricket for another 10 years.
Sep 9, 2017
Virat Kohli reveals how he plans to extend international career to another 10 years
Play
While India discard Stuart Binny smashed a match-winning 87 for Belagavi Panthers against Bengaluru Bulls, Hubli gunned down a tricky target against Namma Shivamogga on Friday, September 8.
Sep 9, 2017
KPL 2017 roundup: Stuart Binny stars for Belagavi; Hubli clinch table-topping win
Asia Cup 2017 Hockey schedule: India's fixtures, date, time, venue
Nadal vs Del Potro live: US Open 2017 tennis semis - India time, watch on TV, online
Play
Suresh Raina, who last played for India in February, is confident of coming up making a return to the international side following his training sessions with the batting legend.
Sep 8, 2017
Sachin Tendulkar turns mentor, helps out-of-form India cricketer with long training sessions
Kerala Blasters set for ISL 2017 with exciting pre-season tour of Spain
Watch UFC 215 live in India: Date, time, TV channel, fight card, streaming
Read Rahul Dravid's advice to youngsters in BCCI's 212-page handbook
Play
Manchester City vs Liverpool should produce a high-scoring contest with the quality offensive players in both teams.
Sep 8, 2017
Manchester City vs Liverpool live streaming: Watch game live in India, Malaysia & Thailand
Who is Kavita Devi? Things to know about the WWE's salwar-kameez wrestler
Play
The document will now be the official BCCI cricketer's handbook.
Sep 8, 2017
BCCI releases handbook '100 Things Every Professional Cricketer Must Know'
Play
Shraddha is being helped by Saina herself and the shuttler's coach Pullela Gopichand. The former world number one shared a photo from the training session on Friday, September 8.
Sep 8, 2017
How Shraddha Kapoor is preparing for Saina Nehwal's Bollywood biopic
IBTIMES TV
- Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 facts: US-Bangla plane crashes at Kathmandu airport
- Yamaha YZF-R15 V 3.0 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF: Which full-faired bike wins?
- Kisan Long March is Left's desperate bid to stay politically relevant [Opinion]
- Kinzhal missile fascinating facts: Russia's 'invincible' hypersonic warhead test successful
MOST POPULAR
- Mohammed Shami makes big claim in response to wife Hasin Jahan's allegations
- IPL 2018: MS Dhoni's role behind CSK getting former RCB star revealed
- Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's ex-husband reveals details about their marriage
- Mohammed Shami says wife not mentally stable after she accuses him of match-fixing
- How MS Dhoni let Virat Kohli's Test team down: Syed Kirmani explains