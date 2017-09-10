Play
Stephens became the only player apart from Venus and Serena Williams to win the US Open title since 1998 when she beat Madison Keys in an all-American final on Saturday, September 9
Sep 10, 2017
Sports News
Cricket beats football: This is how AIFF convinced AFC to postpone India vs Macau football match
Play
Skipper Kohli has a problem of plenty in the spin department as India look to assemble a strong squad for the first three ODIs against Australia, starting September 17.
Sep 10, 2017
India squad for Australia ODIs to be announced on September 10: Probables for Virat Kohli's team
KPL 2017 roundup: In-form Binny helps Belagavi beat Mysuru; Bijapur stun Bellary
Play
Serena Williams has poured her wishes to both Sloane Stephens and Madison Keys ahead of the all-American women's singles final on Saturday.
Sep 9, 2017
US Open women's final: Sloane Stephens vs Madison Keys live streaming, TV guide
Brett Lee finds Sachin Tendulkar's 'biggest fan' at KPL 2017 match in Mysuru, tweets picture to batting legend
ISL 2017: Former Real Madrid youth team defender Jordi Figueras Montel joins ATK
Barcelona vs Espanyol live: Watch La Liga 2017-18 football match online, on TV
Indo-Canadian wrestler Arjan Bhullar debuts at UFC 215: Fight time, where to watch live
Play
An ICC World XI side, led by Faf du Plessis, will tour Pakistan for a three-match T20I series, starting September 12. Check out where to watch the matches on TV, online in your region.
Sep 9, 2017
Pakistan vs World XI Independence Cup T20Is: Cricket live streaming, TV listings, squads & full schedule
Play
Yuvraj Singh has found a supporter in a former selector as he aims to make another comeback to the Indian team ahead of the Australian limited over series. Can he get a place in the team? We will know the answer next week.
Sep 9, 2017
Former selector backs all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to make India comeback
Dangal in KPL: Watch Brett Lee showing off wrestling skills in India
Premier League matches Sept 9: Watch live in India, times, TV channel, team news
Play
De La Hoya has been extremely impressed by both boxers, but is giving Canelo Alvarez a slight edge to win.
Sep 9, 2017
Oscar De La Hoya on Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin
Play
Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Knight Riders eye maiden title in final against Chris Gayle's Patriots on Saturday, September 9.
Sep 9, 2017
CPL 2017 final, Trinbago Knight Riders vs SKN Patriots: Live streaming, TV listings & start time
