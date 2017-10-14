Play
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is a huge WWE fan. The live event is scheduled for December 8 and 9 in New Delhi.
Oct 14, 2017
Sports News
Play
Pakistan, who were labelled the underdogs ahead of the final of the 50-over tournament in June, stunned India by 180 runs in London.
Oct 14, 2017
Revealed: How Ravi Shastri, Sunil Gavaskar contributed to India's Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan
Play
Exciting action is set to unfold at the Anfield on October 14, 2017 as the two English Premier League giants go head-to-head.
Oct 14, 2017
Liverpool vs Manchester United live streaming: TV guide, match time in India
Play
Nadal, who has stitched a 15-match unbeaten run, is likely to storm into the final of the ongoing ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai.
Oct 14, 2017
Rafael Nadal vs Marin Cilic, Shanghai Masters semi-final: Tennis live streaming, TV listings & start time
