The year 2017 has been memorable for Indian sports. A plethora of home cricket series turned out in favour for the India cricket team, a new franchisee sports league started in the form of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), while the biggest attraction of the year remained the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.
To be honest, the year 2018 may not see too many sports events in the country as that of the last year, but the top Indian athletes and teams will be seen embarking in a lot of missions on foreign shores.
Nevertheless, we will see the usual sporting events, especially, the cricket, football, kabaddi, wrestling, badminton leagues taking place all around the year.
We at the International Business Times, India, bring to you a ready reckoner and guide of all the sports events happening this 2018 in the country.
Sporting events in India 2018: Complete schedule
JANUARY
Tennis -
Aircel Maharashtra Open (renamed from Chennai Open)
Dates: Jan 1 to 6.
Wrestling -
Pro Wrestling League
Dates: Jan 9 to 26.
Football -
1. I-League 2017-18
2. ISL 2017-18
Dates: Throughout the month.
Badminton -
1. Premier Badminton League
Dates: Present - Jan 14
2. Yonex Sunrise India Open 2018
Dates: Jan 30 to Feb 4
Hockey -
1. Major Dhyanchand Memorial All India Invitation Women Hockey Championship, Odisha
Dates: Jan 3 to 7
2. Major Dhyan Chand Memorial All India Hockey Tournament 2018, Madhya Pradesh
Dates: Jan 26 to Feb 2
FEBRUARY
Football -
1. I-League 2017-18
2. ISL 2017-18
Dates: Throughout the month.
Hockey -
Senior Women National Championship 2018 (A Div), Ranchi
Dates: Feb 1 to 11
MARCH
Football -
1. I-League 2017-18
Dates: Until the mid of March
2. ISL 2017-18
Dates: Until March 17
Hockey -
Senior Men National Championship 2018 (A Div), Lucknow
Dates: Mar 15 to 25
APRIL
Cricket -
IPL 2018
Dates: April 4 to May 31
MAY
Cricket -
IPL 2018
Dates: Throughout the month
JUNE
No sports events listed to take place in India
JULY
Hockey -
Bengaluru Super Hockey League 2018
Dates: July 9 to 28
AUGUST
No sports events listed to take place in India
SEPTEMBER
Badminton -
Hyderabad Open 2018
Dates: Sept 4 to 9
OCTOBER
Cricket -
West Indies tour of India 2018 (3 Test, 5 ODIs, 1 T20I)
Dates: TBD
NOVEMBER
Hockey -
Hockey Men's World Cup 2018, Bhubaneswar
Dates: Nov 28 to Dec 16
Badminton -
Syed Modi International Badminton Championships, Lucknow
Dates: November 20 to 25
DECEMBER
No sports events listed to take place in India
NOTE: Dates for the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 and the Indian football league 2018-19 season are yet to be released.
Also, the Hockey India League (HIL) won't be taking place this year as the organisers are looking to start the franchisee field hockey league in India in a fresh manner and probably with a new format in 2019.