The year 2017 has been memorable for Indian sports. A plethora of home cricket series turned out in favour for the India cricket team, a new franchisee sports league started in the form of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), while the biggest attraction of the year remained the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017.

To be honest, the year 2018 may not see too many sports events in the country as that of the last year, but the top Indian athletes and teams will be seen embarking in a lot of missions on foreign shores.

Nevertheless, we will see the usual sporting events, especially, the cricket, football, kabaddi, wrestling, badminton leagues taking place all around the year.

We at the International Business Times, India, bring to you a ready reckoner and guide of all the sports events happening this 2018 in the country.

Sporting events in India 2018: Complete schedule

JANUARY

Tennis -

Aircel Maharashtra Open (renamed from Chennai Open)

Dates: Jan 1 to 6.

Wrestling -

Pro Wrestling League

Dates: Jan 9 to 26.

Football -

1. I-League 2017-18

2. ISL 2017-18

Dates: Throughout the month.

Badminton -

1. Premier Badminton League

Dates: Present - Jan 14

2. Yonex Sunrise India Open 2018

Dates: Jan 30 to Feb 4

Hockey -

1. Major Dhyanchand Memorial All India Invitation Women Hockey Championship, Odisha

Dates: Jan 3 to 7

2. Major Dhyan Chand Memorial All India Hockey Tournament 2018, Madhya Pradesh

Dates: Jan 26 to Feb 2

FEBRUARY

Football -

1. I-League 2017-18

2. ISL 2017-18

Dates: Throughout the month.

Hockey -

Senior Women National Championship 2018 (A Div), Ranchi

Dates: Feb 1 to 11

MARCH

Football -

1. I-League 2017-18

Dates: Until the mid of March

2. ISL 2017-18

Dates: Until March 17

Hockey -

Senior Men National Championship 2018 (A Div), Lucknow

Dates: Mar 15 to 25

APRIL

Cricket -

IPL 2018

Dates: April 4 to May 31

MAY

Cricket -

IPL 2018

Dates: Throughout the month

JUNE

No sports events listed to take place in India

JULY

Hockey -

Bengaluru Super Hockey League 2018

Dates: July 9 to 28

AUGUST

No sports events listed to take place in India

SEPTEMBER

Badminton -

Hyderabad Open 2018

Dates: Sept 4 to 9

OCTOBER

Cricket -

West Indies tour of India 2018 (3 Test, 5 ODIs, 1 T20I)

Dates: TBD

NOVEMBER

Hockey -

Hockey Men's World Cup 2018, Bhubaneswar

Dates: Nov 28 to Dec 16

Badminton -

Syed Modi International Badminton Championships, Lucknow

Dates: November 20 to 25

DECEMBER

No sports events listed to take place in India