Every year, we wait for that much-awaited calendar which gives us a ready reckoner of events not to miss. In India, with the massive interest in sports growing over the years thanks to a plethora of recent success by our athletes, it is only fitting for us to keep the guide book handy of which events to watch, when to watch and why not to miss it.

The lucrative leagues, including the Indian Premier League, Pro Kabaddi and Indian Super League continue dominating the Indian sports calendar 2017 as well. However, other than that, there are also several known and unknown events hovering around other sports that is taking place right here in India.

We, at International Business Times, India, bring to you a ready reckoner, so that you don't complain later that you never knew of this mega events. You can thank us later!

Sporting events in India 2017 complete schedule

JANUARY

Tennis - Aircel Chennai Open

Dates: 2 to 8.

Wrestling - Pro Wrestling League

Dates: 2 to 19.

Football - I-League

Dates: Starts January 7.

Badminton - Premier Badminton League

Dates: 1 to 14.

Cricket - India vs England limited overs

Dates: Starts January 15.

FEBRUARY

Cycling - Asian Track Cycling Championships

Dates: TBD

MARCH

Badminton - Yonex Sunrise India Open

Dates: March 28 to April 2.

APRIL

Cricket - IPL 2017

Dates: April 5 to May 21.

SEPTEMBER

Badminton - BWF World Senior Championships.

Dates: 10 to 17.

OCTOBER

Football - FIFA U17 World Cup

Dates: 6 to 28.