The hankering for horror stories is deeply etched in our psyche. The long queues at theatres playing horror movies are evidence of people's obsession for supernatural. The success of movies like Blair Witch Project and Paranormal activity shows our immense capacity for the suspension of disbelief. Every culture has its share of ghost stories and supernatural beliefs. And some accounts are really spooky.

A twitter account named Horror Confessions shares some real-life experiences with supernatural forces or ghosts.

The following tweets will send a chill down your spine.

She even shared the picture of the charm.