The team at Friday Filmworks was surprised to have learnt of an invite for an art, culture and literature celebration festival doing the rounds with claims that Neeraj Pandey would attend the event.

The invite and supporting creatives of the event mentioned Neeraj Pandey's presence as a panelist at the event held in New Delhi.

The event has been advertised to take place on October 29 in the capital city.

However, a spokesperson of Friday Filmworks has denied the news and stated: "Neeraj Pandey has not been approached nor has confirmed any participation in any event. We just hope they haven't approached someone else by mistake."

Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey is known for spearheading Bollywood blockbusters like A Wednesday, Special 26, Baby, Rustom and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, to name a few.

The producer-director is currently filming for his upcoming project Aiyaary — based on real-life events — starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee.