Wayne Rooney has called for major trouble in his personal life after getting arrested on charges of drink-driving in Cheshire in the wee hours of Thursday. But that is not the reason why his marriage with wife Coleen is possibly heading towards divorce.

Hours before the marriage, the Everton FC star reportedly had an enjoyable night with a particular personality, Laura Simpson. Thanks to media reports, Coleen, who is expecting her fourth child with Wayne, has completely lost it over the incident.

She is now not even keen on talking to her husband or even handing him the three kids. Wayne, for one, has reportedly told his close associates that the marriage is over.

A timeline of events that unfolded

Thursday night: Wayne Rooney found partying hard with clubber Laura Simpson at the cocktail bar Symposium in Cheshire. Hours later, Rooney and Laura took a taxi and then headed back to her home in her Volkswagen Beetle.

Friday: News of Rooney's arrest and subsequent bail, breaks out. Coleen makes a phone call to Laura before making emergency travel arrangements from her vacation in Majorca to England, to confront her husband.

Saturday:

Laura spoke to the Sun and mentioned what Coleen told her: "She asked me to tell her what happened. She seemed unhappy with the fact that we had left a nightclub in a cab together to go to my car. "She did say both of us were at fault for getting in the taxi and that we shouldn't have done that. "She was polite. She asked whether my car was parked outside the nightclub. I told her it wasn't and that it was outside a friend's house and we had got a taxi to it. She asked, 'Was your car not outside the front?'. "I told her the truth, that it wasn't and that we had left in a cab together to get my car which was parked outside a friend's. I apologised to her and she said, 'You have nothing to say sorry for'." Coleen asks Laura about claims that Wayne oggled at her boobs and kissed her: "He asked if they were real and said, 'I'd like to get my hands on them'. Was I going to spend the night with him? Yes, perhaps. We hadn't really discussed it. We just wanted to be away from all those prying eyes." "[But] nothing like that happened".

Congratulations on an amazing England career!! We have loved supporting you, We love you and are so proud of you!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

Coleen's confrontation with Wayne Rooney (via Mirror): "How could you do this to me while I'm pregnant? How could you be so stupid?", said Coleen to her husband as she broke down.

She later stormed out of their mansion and took the kids with her to her parents Tony and Colette McLoughlin's home.

Sunday update: "She's been spending time with her parents deciding what to do — but at this stage she feels it's over. Things could change in the coming days but as things stand she's had enough and it's finished. This was the final straw and she feels humiliated.

"She's planning to walk away," mentioned a source close to the development.

BIG QUESTION: Who is Laura Simpson?

First photos of Laura Simpson who Wayne Rooney was driving home after all day drinking session and 3 x the drink limit #WayneRooney pic.twitter.com/AGiL2Qq2Mk — kevo (@kevmels) September 1, 2017

Age (as on September 4 2017): 29.

(as on September 4 2017): 29. Based out of : Irlam, Greater Manchester, England.

: Irlam, Greater Manchester, England. Marital status : Single mother

: Single mother Occupation : Regional sales and Lettings manager (as per online profile)

: Regional sales and Lettings manager (as per online profile) About me section of her profile on dating site Sugar Daddy: "I am hard working, with plenty of time for fun which can be something outdoorsy not scared of dirt but I am definitely a bit of a doll like getting dressed up going to enjoy nice food, wine and good company."

Wayne Rooney and Coleen: The relationship