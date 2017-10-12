MTV Splitsvilla X, hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone, seems to have got its winners.

While there were rumours everywhere that Priyank Sharma and Divya Agarwal were the winners of the youth-based reality show, it has now been revealed that the gorgeous couple failed to win the title.

A Tellychakkar.com report said that Baseer Ali of Roadies fame and Miss Diva Stylist 2013 Naina Singh have emerged as the winners of MTV Splitsvilla X.

The news has come as a shocker since the winning couple were not much in the limelight like Priyank and Divya. However, they have a great fan following on social media. It seems Baseer and Naina defeated Priyank and Divya in the final task.

Naina has also gushed about her chemistry with Baseer on social media. She wrote on Instagram, "I guess we were destined to be together and I love how everything fell into place so organically and slowly! I love how we took time to figure out things and as you know slow and steady wins the race and I hope we do too! Those words coming out of your mouth in front of everybody made me blush."

The news might upset fans of Priyank, who believed it was him who won the show.

To add to the fans' woes, there is an uncertainty about Priyank's re-entry inside the Bigg Boss 11 house, after he was ousted by host Salman Khan in the first week of the show for physical violence.