MTV Splitsvilla X, hosted by Rannvijay Singh and Sunny Leone, has entered its fifth week and the names of the winners have been already leaked.

According to reports, Roadies fame Priyank Sharma and Navi Mumbai-based model Divya Aggarwal have emerged as the winners of the show.

Both Priyank and Divya have been the favourites and have a massive following on social media.

"Winners of MTV Splitsvilla X are Delhi boy and Roadie fame Priyank Sharma and Navi Mumbai based Divya Aggarwal. Their popularity amongst the youngsters is evident through the presence of multi fan pages," a source told Tellychakkar.com.

"Furthermore, if you are thinking that this means Priyank and Divya are ideal match as per 'Oracle', you haven't been paying much attention. Priyank -Divya is not the ideal match, instead Priyank - Nibedita and Mohit- Divya are supposed to be the perfect matches," the source added.

Would D be able to recognise me today even after that blind fold ? What do you guys think ? Catch Splitsvilla X in FEW MORE HOURS ❤️ at 7pm . @mtvindia @mtvsplitsvilla @divyaagarwal_official A post shared by Priyank Sharma (@priyanksharmaaa) on Aug 27, 2017 at 4:12am PDT

The final episode of MTV Spiltsvilla X, the shooting of which is going on at the Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand, will be aired in a month's time.

Roadies contestant Gurmeet Singh Rehal and Kavya won the show last year.