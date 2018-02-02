Divya Agarwal, who recently wrapped up MTV's show A Date to Remember, is gearing up for another project. And this one's big! Yes, it's Roadies, the youth-based popular reality television show on MTV India.

The buzz is strong and everyone's curious whether Divya, who was last seen in Splitsvilla, will be a contestant, mentor or host or whether she will be going there for a special episode.

International Business Times India got in touch with the actress on this, and she said: "I am going there to show a different side of a Roadie. Wait till you see me there. Roadies is a youth dream. Every year we try and find out the one roadie who has seen life from close quarters, and I'm lucky that I'll witness everything this year. The entire process from scratch to struggle to win is an inspiration."

The first season of the show aired in 2003, and Divya will be featuring in the 15th season, called Roadies Extreme. For those who don't know, the show has a group of contestants travel to different destinations and participate in various tasks that seemingly challenge their physical and mental strength.

When asked what her favourite part of the show was, Divya simply said: 'Travel and tasks"

She added: "I have always been a Roadie fan and it's a pleasure to be a part of the show."

Now, who will mentor or judge these contestants? Well, there is Neha Dhupia, Prince Narula, Rannvijay Singha, Nikhil Chinapa and Rapper Raftaar.

Divya quickly said: "My favourite is Rannvijay, as I know him since Splitsvilla. He understands psychology and a person very quickly."

What will Divya be doing on the show? She didn't reveal much. "Wait and watch," she said.

She concluded by saying: "I am excited for the adventure. Let's experience the adventure in a Roadie way."

Divya wrapped up Date to Remember — a dating-based reality show with 18 girls and nine boys — whose contestants go on the journey to find love. Along with ex-Bigg Boss contestants Nitibha Kaul and Manu Punjabi and Punjabi singer Indeep Bakshi, Divya was the captain of one of the teams.