Director M Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller sequel titled Glass will feature Unbreakable stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L Jackson.

Willis and Jackson will be reprising their roles from the 2000 hit movie as David Dunn and Elijah Price, respectively.

Two more characters from Unbreakable — Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard — will return in the upcoming thriller sequel, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Both actors will reprise their roles as David Dunn's son Joseph and Elijah's mother in Glass.

The synopsis for the film (Glass) reads: "Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men."

#Glass is a 39 day shoot. Script is clocking in at a muscular 134pages. (Down 8 from my ruthless trim pass) — M. Night Shyamalan (@MNightShyamalan) August 30, 2017

Split star James McAvoy will reprise his role as Kevin Wendell Crumb in the movie. Alongside Willis and Jackson, Split actress Anya Taylor-Joy will return as Casey Cooke.

American Crime Story star Sarah Paulson will reportedly play a significant and as-yet-unidentified role in the movie.

Based on director M Night Shyamalan's original script, Glass will be a superhero movie, as confirmed by producer Jason Blum a few days ago.

Split 2 or Glass is set to be released on January 18, 2019.