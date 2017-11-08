M. Night Shyamalan has started shooting for his upcoming film Glass which is a sequel to his previous films Unbreakable and Split.

The movie features Unbreakable stars Bruce Willis and Samuel L. Jackson. Two more characters from Unbreakable — Spencer Treat Clark and Charlayne Woodard — will reprise their role in the upcoming thriller sequel.

According to Daily Mail, the recent set photos of the Glass movie shows Jackson donning a purple metallic trench coat outside Allentown State Hospital on its Pennsylvania set. He is reprising the role of a comic book art gallery owner-turned-arch villain Elijah Price aka Mr. Glass.

The 39-day-production of the movie has begun on October 3 and is still going on in a real-life mental institution which has been shuttered since 2010.

Split star James McAvoy and Anya Taylor-Joy will also join the movie as well. Besides that, Sarah Paulson has joined the cast to play a significant role.

McAvoy recently took to Instagram to tease the new look of his character Kevin Wendell Crumb aka The Horde. In the black-and-white photo, he was seen wearing a wig of long hair as captioned: "I got a hair transplant."

I got a hair transplant #plugs A post shared by James Mcavoy (@jamesmcavoyrealdeal) on Nov 6, 2017 at 6:19am PST

The synopsis for the film (Glass) reads: "Following the conclusion of Split, Glass finds Dunn pursuing Crumb's superhuman figure of The Beast in a series of escalating encounters, while the shadowy presence of Price emerges as an orchestrator who holds secrets critical to both men."

Split 2 or Glass is set to be released on January 18, 2019.