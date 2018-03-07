Spirit Airlines kicked a woman and her six-month-old son off a flight because a flight attendant reportedly said the baby was sick.

Evelyn Circeo was traveling to Boston alone on Friday, March 2, when the incident took place at the Orlando International Airport.

According to a News 6 report, Circeo said her baby was spitting up in the restroom shortly before boarding began. Hence, she requested the attendant for an aisle seat.

"I asked one of the flight attendants, if possible, if I could have an aisle seat because he had spit up. It's just more convenient to be on the outside with a baby," Circeo said.

That's when she was told by another flight attendant to deplane because her baby was sick. The matter did not go well even after the intervention of other flight passengers.

"I said, 'What are you talking about?'" Circeo said. "'Somebody said that 'your baby is too sick to fly?' I said, 'What is wrong with my baby? Nothing's wrong with my baby. He spit up. He's a baby being a baby'."

Circeo had to deboard the plane. She went to the ticket counter shortly after that and that's when she discovered that her luggage, which was packed with all her baby's things, was still on the Boston-bound flight.

She told News 6: "I let them know I only had two bottles on me and three diapers, which I needed for the duration of the flight. I wasn't planning for anything more."

Circeo was offered a seat on the next flight but she refused to travel. She ended up staying in Orlando until the morning of Monday, March 6.

Spirit Airlines spokesperson Derek Dombrowski told News 6: "(The flight crew) made the tough decision to remove the guest and her baby for the health and safety of all on board. We are sorry for the inconvenience this caused. We are working directly with the guest to resolve any concerns."

Later, the airline refunded the price of Circeo's flight ticket. As compensation, they also offered Circeo two roundtrip plane tickets.

In another incident, a British woman was kicked off from an Emirates flight along with her boyfriend when a flight attendant overheard the woman complaining about menstrual cramps before take-off.