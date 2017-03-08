After a disappointing defeat in the first Test match against Australia, India turned things around in the second Test match in Bangalore, wining it by 75 runs. There were two players in particular who stole the show in the second Test and they were Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin. Their bowling in both the innings helped India secure a vital win in this four-Test series against Australia.

As a result of their outstanding bowling, the two India stars have become the first pair of spinners to be jointly top-ranked in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers. This is the first time that two bowlers have shared the number one spot in the Test rankings after Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralidaran did it way back in 2008.

Jadeja and Ashwin were both at their best with the ball in the second Test, as they picked up seven and eight wickets respectively. Jadeja was on fire in the first innings, taking six scalps, including the wickets of Australia's top batsmen in Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith and Peter Handscombe.

Ashwin had more of an effect in the second innings and while at one point it looked like India might lose the second Test match too, the off-spinner stepped up and delivered.

While Ashwin remains at the top of list for the best Test bowler, he dropped down to second place in the list of all-rounders after a disappointing show with the bat. He has only scored 20 runs in the four innings against Australia so far, with Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan moving ahead of him.

There was better news for India as a team, with their win in the second Test against Australia ensuring they will be the No.1 side even at the end of the series. As a result of this, the Indian team will also receive a cash prize of $1 million.

"Victory in the 2nd Test against Australia assures India a No.1 finish on the April 1 cut-off date and a cash prize of USD1 million," the ICC confirmed in a tweet.

Virat Kohli has had a huge impact since he became captain of the India cricket team, but he hasn't been able to score too many runs in either of the twoTest matches of the series. As a result, Kohli dropped down to third in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Batsmen, with Joe Root taking his place in second.

Australia's captain Smith has stayed No.1 spot in test rankings for 77 Tests, going past Ricky Ponting's 76 matches and now has the third longest stint at the top among Australians after Steve Waugh (94) and Don Bradman (93).