What would Hollywood be without Stephen Spielberg? The master director has dedicated about 50 years of his life to the industry and made some beautiful and heart-warming films in different genres. Who could forget blockbusters like Jaws, ET the Extra-Terrestrial, and Jurassic Park?

Impressing critics and winning at the box office, the director has also been the man behind many successful careers. While he has been behind the camera and his lenses did all the talking these many years, the director faces the camera to tell how it all happened in HBO's new documentary titled Spielberg. The first trailer of it has just been released.

Also Read: Beauty and the Beast ban: Here's a look at Hollywood directors who refused to make the cut

Directed and produced by Susan Lacy, the documentary talks about his cinematic career — his inspiration, his first step into a studio and how it all fell in place.

Constituted of archive videos and photos, the trailer reveals the documentary will deal purely with his life as a filmmaker. The short promo features not only the director but also sees his colleagues participate to share their experience of working with him. These include Leonardo DiCaprio and Liam Neeson.

To give an idea on what to expect from the documentary, the trailer shares a moment showcasing the director discussing the making of Jaws. Recalling how people predicted it would be a disaster, Spielberg and his crew from the blockbuster movie relive those moments when they read that the film was running to full houses.

In the documentary, Spielberg is also seen discussing "movie brats" like Martin Scorsese and George Lucas, his biggest hits and the obstacles he encountered while making them.

Screen Rant reports that Lacy recorded about 30 hours of exclusive interviews featuring Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, JJ Abrams, Francis Ford Coppola, Liam Neeson, Cate Blanchett, Brian de Palma, and many other actors, directors, and producers Spielberg has worked with.

The documentary is slated to premiere at the New York Film Festival on October 5 before it debuts on HBO on October 7.

Spielberg documentary trailer: