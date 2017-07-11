Spider-Man has always been India's favourite Marvel superhero and the Indian box office collection of Spider-Man: Homecoming left no doubt about it. Directed by Jon Watts, the Tom Holland vehicle released in India on last Friday, July 7.

By releasing in Indian market across 1400 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu languages, Spider-Man: Homecoming raked in a total of Rs 42 crore in its opening weekend. It successfully managed to surpass the collections of local films like Sridevi starrer Mom and Paresh Rawal's Guest in London.

That said, the Marvel superhero flick has seen one of the biggest openings in India for Sony Pictures Entertainment. Not only that, India is the second biggest market for the web crawler in the world.

In #India, #SpiderManHomecoming has grossed $6.5 Million [₹ 42 Crs].. A huge number for the opening weekend.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) July 10, 2017

Indian movie industry expert Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to share the opening weekend amount of the movie, which is $6.5 million (Rs. 42 crore). Apart from that, Spider-Man: Homecoming also managed to surpass the Sridevi starrer Mom and Paresh Rawal starrer Guest in London in India. Both these films earned Rs 14.40 crore and Rs 4.8 crore at the box office, respectively.

Thursday Rs. 3 crore (paid previews post 6 pm) Friday Rs. 10 crore Saturday Rs. 13.7 crore Sunday Rs. 15.02 crore Total 41.72 crore

Sony's Spider-Man: Homecoming grossed more than $120 million in its opening weekend at the global box office while it grossed a total amount of $50.5 million in 4,248 locations at the US box office on its opening day.

As per the current report of Box Office Mojo, the movie is soaring high with a total amount of $117 million at the domestic box office and $139 million at the foreign box office (the movie opened in South Korea on July 6).