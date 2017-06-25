Spider-Man: Homecoming
Spider-Man: HomecomingFacebook/ Spider-Man: Homecoming

Sony arranged an early screening for Spider-Man: Homecoming and the critics took their hat off to Tom Holland. As Sony has just lifted the social media embargo on the superhero movie, the words of appreciation started pouring in on the social media for the Marvel's web-slinger.

Ever since the movie began its production, it has been high on buzz and which are mostly about the young Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland. While some fans have been sceptical about if the studio fails to portray Spider-Man the way Marvel did. But based on the early reviews from the critics, it seems like Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the best Marvel films to date.

Apart from Holland, the movie cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Donald Glover and Jon Favreau in pivotal roles. Spider-Man: Homecoming is slated for release on July 7, 2018.

Here are some of the first reactions of the movie.

Watch the trailer below.