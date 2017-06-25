Sony arranged an early screening for Spider-Man: Homecoming and the critics took their hat off to Tom Holland. As Sony has just lifted the social media embargo on the superhero movie, the words of appreciation started pouring in on the social media for the Marvel's web-slinger.

Ever since the movie began its production, it has been high on buzz and which are mostly about the young Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland. While some fans have been sceptical about if the studio fails to portray Spider-Man the way Marvel did. But based on the early reviews from the critics, it seems like Spider-Man: Homecoming is one of the best Marvel films to date.

Apart from Holland, the movie cast includes Robert Downey Jr., Zendaya, Michael Keaton, Donald Glover and Jon Favreau in pivotal roles. Spider-Man: Homecoming is slated for release on July 7, 2018.

Here are some of the first reactions of the movie.

#SpiderManHomecoming is SUCH a good time. Fun, inventive action w/ some of the best humor in a Marvel film yet. Great start for MCU Spidey! pic.twitter.com/8kTnG6wtO2 — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) June 24, 2017

And because people will ask, Spider-Man: Homecoming is EASILY the best Spider-Man movie since Spider-Man 2. Close to Raimi's original. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 24, 2017

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is pure joy. Tom Holland is perfect: He's having the time of his life, and it shows. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 24, 2017

As a huge Spider-Man fan who hated both AMAZING SPIDER-MANs, I am so happy to say SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING is really fun. Tom Holland = ???? — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 24, 2017

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" hits peak Chris content levels throughout (Mike Piazza pennant, English Beat music cue). Delightttttttful. — Christopher Rosen (@chrisjrosen) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man: Homecoming...



My new favorite super hero movie of all time. — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is the third best Spider-Man movie. The cast is great, the tone is affable, the drama is... a little thin, honestly. — William Bibbiani (@WilliamBibbiani) June 24, 2017

HOMECOMING is the BEST #SpiderMan movie since Spider-Man 2! @MarvelStudios & @SonyPictures got it RIGHT! A Spidey movie for EVERYONE! pic.twitter.com/Ei4Yc0ZQoi — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 24, 2017

I'd kind of forgotten how much I loved Spider-Man growing up & related to Peter Parker until I saw Homecoming. Movie captures why he endures — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 24, 2017

If you loved @TomHolland1996 in Civil War, you're gonna love him in #SpiderManHomecoming! & @MichaelKeaton is such a great bad guy in this! — Dan Slott (@DanSlott) June 24, 2017

Spider-Man Homecoming is a hilarious John Hughes-style high school movie disguised as a superhero film. Second best spidey film. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) June 24, 2017

Absolutely LOVED LOVED LOVED Spider-Man Homecoming. Funny. Filled with surprises. Tons of fun. Going to make insane $ at box office. pic.twitter.com/8cxce4OmHi — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 24, 2017

#SpiderManHomecoming is fantastic. Perfectly cast. Does an impressive job of balancing superheroics & high school drama. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 24, 2017

I don't want to spoil it but they found a way to make Spider-Man relatable like never before on screen, that's where @TomHolland1996 shines. pic.twitter.com/t2p8e4Tmm8 — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) June 24, 2017

