Indian stock markets ended on a subdued note on Tuesday in the absence of significant triggers even as select stocks hit fresh 52-week highs. Indigo-owner Interglobe Aviation, GMR Infra, Tata Steel, SpiceJet, LIC Housing Finance and BEML that scaled new highs on a lucklustre day.

SpiceJet (Rs 128.20), Interglobe Aviation (Rs 1,235.80), GMR Infra (Rs 20.20), Can Fin Homes (Rs 3,217.65) , Godrej Industries (Rs 653) and Tata Steel (Rs 525) are some of the stocks that sizzled on the exchanges. The prices in brackets are new 52-week highs scaled on Tuesday.

The Sensex ended 14 points lower at 31,297 while the NSE Nifty closed 4 points down at 9,653.

The rise in aviation stocks was apparently due to the bullish domestic air traffic data for May released on Monday by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), while the downbeat sentiment was attributed to caution ahead of GST rollout.

"The fear on near term disruptions on account of GST rollout is making investors stay cautious. The true impact will be known only when the new procedure starts, it could have some hiccups in the supply chain, changes in inventory/revenue and inflationary impact," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd., said in a note.

Top losers were Power Grid Corporation, Lupin and Axis Bank while Sensex stocks that ended with gains included Tata Motors DVR, ONGC, Cipla and Infosys.

The 12 defaulters that owe Indian banks a whopping Rs 2 lakh crore, had a mixed day on the stock exchanges. Lanco Infratech closed 9.57 percent lower at Rs 1.70, Bhushan Steel ended 8.91 percent higher at Rs 64.15, ABG Shipyard gained 3.13 percent to close at Rs 11.22 and Alok Industries spurted 5.93 percent to end at Rs 2.50 on the BSE.

CDSL initial public offering gets goods response

Investors participated in a big way on Day 2 (June 20) in the CDSL IPO, after having been oversubscribed on the first day itself, subscribing for 5.19 crore shares as against 2.48 crore shares on offer, excluding portion reserved for employees. The best response came from retail investors, whose oversubscribed 3.48 times of the first day.

Mumbai-based CDSL is issuing 3.52 crore shares in the price band of Rs 145 to 149 per equity share; 7 lakh shares will be reserved for eligible employees and 1.03 crore shares for anchor investors.The issue size is about Rs 521 crore. The offer closes on Wednesday (June 21).

The company raised Rs 154 crore from 15 anchor investors.

"The offer shall constitute up to 33.65 percent of the fully diluted post-offer, paid-up equity share capital of the company and the net offer to the public would constitute 32.98 percent of the post-offer equity share capital," CDSL said in a statement. Applicants can invest for a minimum of 100 shares or in multiples of 100 thereof.