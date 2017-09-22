Ajay Singh, the co-founder and owner of SpiceJet, has reportedly tapped majority stake in India's first English language private news channel NDTV.

"Yes, the deal has been finalised and Ajay Singh will take control of NDTV along with editorial rights," a source told Indian Express.

Sources further said that Ajay Singh will have the controlling stake in NDTV of around 40 percent, while promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy will hold around 20 percent stake.

Singh had played an important part in the Bharatiya Janata Party's 2014 poll campaign, and also coined the campaign slogan "abki baar Modi sarkar."

The promoter holding in NDTV as of June 2017 stood at 61.45 percent, while the rest of 38.55 percent shares are held by the public, according to data available with Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Singh will also pick up NDTV's debt of over Rs 400 crore and the total deal is valued at around Rs 600 crore, sources told the daily.

The change of hand is taking place when RRPR Holding, the parent company of NDTV, owned by founders Prannoy Roy and wife Radhika Roy is facing a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe for allegedly concealing a share transaction. Earlier in June, the CBI had conducted searches at the residences of the Roys.

NDTV had then called the raid "blatant attack on the freedom of the press." CBI had filed its FIR based on a "shoddy complaint" by a "disgruntled" former NDTV consultant who has not obtained a "single order from the courts," the channel said in a statement then.

Following the acquisition news, NDTV is locked in upper circuit of five percent at Rs 53.10 on the BSE. On the other hand, SpiceJet was trading two percent lower at Rs 143 after hitting a low of Rs 142 on BSE.

For the June quarter, NDTV's stand-alone income dropped 36 percent sequentially to Rs 69.9 crore from Rs 109.6 crore in March 2017 quarter, while the net loss stood at Rs 15.94 crore.