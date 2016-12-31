Domestic air traffic grew 23 percent for the 11-month period ended November 2016 in India, but share prices of three listed aviation companies — SpiceJet, Jet Airways and IndiGo-owner Interglobe Aviation — dropped in the range of 24 to 50 percent in calendar year 2016.

SpiceJet shares fell 23.9 percent (from Rs 75 to Rs 57); Jet Airways plunged 50 percent (from Rs 702 to Rs 347) and Interglobe Aviation saw its share price dip 33.4 percent (from Rs 1234 to Rs 821).

More bad news is in store for carriers, according to a forecast by aviation think-tank, the Centre for Asia Pacific Aviation (CAPA).

"CAPA estimates that India's airlines reported a combined profit of $122 million in FY2016, the first black ink in a decade. But this era of industry profitability is likely to be short-lived. Traffic growth is being stimulated above its underlying demand as a result of excess capacity and competitive fares," it said, citing parts of its India Aviation Outlook Report FY2017/18.

"The downward pressure on yields, combined with cost creep, is expected to push the consolidated industry result back into the red for the 12 months ending 31-Mar-2017," it added.

Indian domestic carriers comprising the above three companies and others (Air India, GoAir, Vistara, AirAsia India and Air Costa) flew 903 lakh (90 million) passengers between January and November this year, as against 734 (73.4 million) in the corresponding period last year, according to India's civil aviation regulator, DGCA.

The industry is expected to end the current fiscal with 100 million passengers and reach 130 million in 2017-18.

IndiGo is the leader in terms of passengers carried, with a market share of about 40 percent; other major players include Jet Airways, Air India and GoAir.

Almost of them benefitted from low crude oil prices during the year; fuel accounts for about 30-35 percent of operating costs for carriers.

Bleak outlook for FY2017-18

CAPA has projected a mixed outlook for India's civil aviation market, currently the fastest-growing in the world.

"After a strong FY2016, traffic growth has accelerated further in FY2017, with India likely to overtake Japan this year to become the world's third largest domestic market behind the USA and China," the CAPA said, citing India Aviation Outlook Report FY2017/18 that will be formally released in February next year.