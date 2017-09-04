Spectators suffer serious injuries after car sprays burning fuel at motor event Close
Spectators at a Australian Motor event suffered serious burns after a car sprayed ignited fuel into the crowd on 3 September. ABC reported 11 people were harmed at the Alice Springs Inland Dragway, with at least one person still in a critical condition.A Facebook live video caught crowds running away from the fire.The event was cancelled due to fire safety concerns. 