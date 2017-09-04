Spectators at a Australian Motor event suffered serious burns after a car sprayed ignited fuel into the crowd on 3 September. ABC reported 11 people were harmed at the Alice Springs Inland Dragway, with at least one person still in a critical condition.A Facebook live video caught crowds running away from the fire.The event was cancelled due to fire safety concerns.
Spectators suffer serious injuries after car sprays burning fuel at motor event
- September 4, 2017 17:31 IST
