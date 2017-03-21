- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
Spectacular lighting storm flashes over Cape Town
A rare electrical storm moved through Cape Town, South Africa, late on 20 March, lighting up the sky above the capital. The two videos show forked lighting streak across the night sky creating a stunning backdrop.
Most popular