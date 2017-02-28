- Play Brit Awards 2017 predictions: David Bowie, Emeli Sande, Skepta to win big
- Play Leaked video shows Boston Dynamics new nightmare inducing wheeled robot
-
- Play Rolls-Royce posts biggest loss after bribery charges and Brexit
- Play NFL fans gather ahead of Super Bowl 51 kick-off
- Play Can you predict profit warnings?
- Play New England Patriots win Super Bowl 51 with historic comeback
- Play Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback
Spectacular lava show as Mount Etna erupts again
Sicilys Mount Etna started erupting on the 27 February, glowing throughout the night with fountains of lava escaping from the craters vent. The eruption provided a stunning show for the nearby cities of Catania and Taormina, which is a fairly regular sight as Mount Etna is Europe’s highest and most active volcano.
Most popular