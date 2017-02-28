Spectacular lava show as Mount Etna erupts again

  • February 28, 2017 18:22 IST
    By Reuters
Sicilys Mount Etna started erupting on the 27 February, glowing throughout the night with fountains of lava escaping from the craters vent. The eruption provided a stunning show for the nearby cities of Catania and Taormina, which is a fairly regular sight as Mount Etna is Europe’s highest and most active volcano.
