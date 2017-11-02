If you are one of those planning to buy a Xiaomi handset, you shouldn't miss this special deal on Chinese Single Day. Popular devices, including Redmi Note 4, Mi 6, Redmi 4X, Mi A1, Mi Mix 2 and Redmi Note 5A will soon be available for purchase with discounts.

The special one-day deal on Xiaomi devices will be held on November 11 aka 11/11, which happens to be Chinese Single's Day that celebrates singlehood.

The popular budget smartphone Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, which did well in emerging markets especially India, will be available at $136.99 against the original price of $171.24, while the current flagship Mi 6 will cost $369.99 against the original price of $462.49.

That's not all. Mi Mix 2 will be available at $489.99 against the original price of $612.49, Android One phone Mi A1 at $194.99 (against $243.74), Redmi 4X (32GB storage) at $116.99 (against $146.24), Redmi Note 5A (16GB storage) at $99.99 (against $124.99), Redmi Note 5A Prime (32GB storage) at $136.99 (against $171.24), and Mi Max 2 at $217.99 (against $279.47).

The deal can be availed on AliExpress when the sales begin. However, it appears like the devices will run out of stock in no time as only limited units will be up for purchase. The retailer will also make other Xiaomi products like laptops and bands on sale besides smartphones.