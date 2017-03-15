- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
Spanish police seize more than 10,000 firearms in huge counter-terrorism raid
Spanish police have released striking new images, showing thousands of rifles, machine guns, pistols, revolvers, shells and grenades that were seized in a huge counter-terror raid. The weapons were apparently “ready for sale to terrorist groups and organised crime” before being seized in January 2017. Five people were also arrested in the raid.
Most popular