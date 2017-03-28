Spanish police seize £12m worth of cocaine hidden in fake bananas

Spanish police seize £12m worth of cocaine hidden in fake bananas Close
Spain’s Civil Guard said, on 26 March, that it had seized a shipment of cocaine hidden in fake bananas. Some 7kg (15lb) of the drug was found in 57 fake resin bananas; a further 10kg were found hidden among real bananas. The military force charged with police duties said a Spanish man and an Italian man had been arrested and that a second Italian national was being questioned.
loading image
IBT TV
Legs-it: ‘Sexist’ Daily Mail front page condemned by thousands on social media
Most popular