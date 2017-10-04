In a televised address to the nation, Spains King Felipe VI said on 3 October he was committed to the unity of Spain as he accused Catalan leaders, who staged a banned independence referendum, of shattering democratic principles and of dividing Catalan society.
Spains King says Strongly Committed to the constitution and unity of Spain
- October 4, 2017 12:04 IST
