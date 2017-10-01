Spain and amp;#39;s Civil Guard have burst into a polling station in Girona, Spain wearing riot gear and smashing glass doors. The Catalan president Carles Puigdemont was expected to vote at the station in an independence vote for Catalonia, which has been deemed illegal by the Spanish government in Madrid.
Spains Civil Guard storms polling station
- October 1, 2017 15:37 IST
