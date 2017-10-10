Elon Musk and amp;#39;s SpaceX just successfully completed their 14th Falcon 9 rocket launch, and the company has plans for another launch later this week. SpaceX and amp;#39;s ability to operate missions in quick succession will help to continue to lower costs and boost accessibility to space.
SpaceX successfully launches its 14th Falcon 9 rocket
- October 10, 2017 18:56 IST
