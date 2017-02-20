SpaceX launch rocket to International Space Station with ease

  • February 20, 2017 18:02 IST
    By Storyful
A SpaceX Dragon craft made a successful launch on 19 February carrying supplies to the International Space Station. The first mission by Elon Musks company, since a test rocket exploded on the launch pad in September 2016 at Cape Canaveral, went smoothly despite being somewhat delayed.
