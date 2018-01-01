The year 2017 might not have been the kindest to everyone, but this businessman's wishes definitely came true. In a first of its kind, a kebab was blasted into space using a weather balloon by Pascal Leuthold, who owns takeaway chain Ayverdi.

What a historical moment in food history indeed!

All Leuthold wanted was to send his famous wrap Kofta to space and so he did. Witnessed in Zurich, Switzerland, the kofta was blasted 124,000ft through the sky, where it soared through the stratosphere before finally crashing back to Earth some two hours later.

Known as the drunk man's delicacy, the wrap came back down frozen solid. Not that anybody in their intoxicated state would mind devouring every bit of that frozen version of the item either.

As has been revealed now, Pascal had spent three months planning the kebab launch to mark the opening of his Zurich restaurant. The reason behind this special gesture being that his restaurant resembles a rocket!

"We thought what better way to announce our new chain to the world, than launching one of our kebabs into space," said the chef. "One of the most impressive things was to watch the Kebab freeze."

Pretty sure that resonates with the feelings of every cold-fast-food enthusiast ever.

"We didn't think about this before, but of course at this height, it's very cold and the whole kebab was frozen solid," Pascal continued, explaining.

"We are all very proud that we actually managed to pull this off – it took about three months to plan and film. What started as a bit of a joke actually turned into a really impressive event for us all," he added about the feat which was probably one of the finest ways to end 2017.

"Everyone has been commenting great things – we've had many great ideas planned and all of them, of course, will be centred around our kebabs. It feels very cool to have launched the first kebab into space," he mentioned.