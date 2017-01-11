Having seen their rivals Manchester United beat Hull City comfortably to grab the advantage in their semifinal tie, Liverpool will want to do the same when they face Southampton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.

Southampton vs Liverpool team news

Nothing would be better for the majority of the spectators around the world than a Manchester United vs Liverpool cup final. Manchester United already have a foot and a half through the Wembley door and it will be up to Liverpool to join them.

The Reds' job will be a lot more difficult, though, because Southampton will be much stiffer opposition than Hull City. The Saints are coming off an impressive win over Arsenal in the quarterfinals and on their day they are capable of beating any team in the Premier League, and that too comprehensively.

When the two sides met in the English Premier League in November at St. Mary's, the match ended in a goalless draw. A similar, tightly-contested match is likely to be on view again.

"It would be nice if we could go to the final," Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said. "Are we favourites against Southampton? Whoever says this has not a real idea about cup competitions.

"If this was the case, then in the last few years the finals all over the world always would have been the same teams involved. I don't think Sevilla-Liverpool last year was the expected final (in the Europa League). Everybody expected Sevilla in the final but not us, but we were there and I think we deserved it.

"There is not more pressure on us [than Southampton], it's an opportunity for both teams. I don't think about missed chances or whatever. It's always a new day, always a new chance, always a new final. I said to the lads last year that it will not be the last final we will be involved in after Basel. This will be the first chance for us to prove this, so let's try it."

Southampton will have similar ambitions as well and in order to seal a place in the final of the League Cup, they will need to make their home leg count. Anfield is one of the most difficult grounds to play in, so getting a win at St. Mary's in the first leg will be crucial for Claude Puel's men.

"We have to try and make a strong game and get a good result to prepare well for the second game and still have a good possibility to qualify," Puel said. "This first game at home is very important. I don't know exactly what a good result will be, but we have to keep an opportunity for the second game.

"We are ready for a strong game. I think the game against Liverpool in the Premier League was about a strong game in a defensive organisation. I think we have to have good control of the game a little more with the ball and possibilities to create chances to score against this team."

When to Watch Live

Southampton vs Liverpool is set to begin at 7.45pm GMT (2.45pm ET, 1.15am IST).

Live Streaming and TV information:

India: TV: Ten 1 HD and Ten 2. Live Streaming: Ten Sports Live and Ditto TV.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 1. Live Streaming: Sky Sports live stream and Sky Go.

USA, Canada, France, Australia, New Zealand and Middle East: TV: Bein Sports. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.