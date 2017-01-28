Arsene Wenger's men have got a tough draw in the fourth round of FA Cup 2016-17 as they gear up to meet fellow Premier League outfit Southampton. Arsenal enter the game at the back of a 2-1 victory against Preston North End in the previous round of the English football competition.

For the Gunners, the FA Cup has come in as a hope in recent years following their over-a-decade-long Premier League trophy drought. Wenger's army last won the English league in 2003-04, while the last FA Cup came in the 2014-15 season.

Can they snatch the title back from rivals Manchester United? Catch the team news ahead of the match here.

Wenger, folks, will not be available for the match as he has been given a touchline ban of four matches a fined £25,000 by the English Football Association (FA) for misconduct and aggressive behaviour during Arsenal's Premier League match against Burnley last weekend.

Wenger almost bullied match official Anthony Taylor after being sent off.

Southampton, meanwhile, meet Arsenal for the first time in the FA Cup since the FA Cup 2003 final, which the Gunners won via a solitary goal from Robert Pires.

The Saints come into the game at the back of the FA Cup third round win against Norwich City. Southampton eliminated Arsenal earlier this season from the EFL Cup. Can they do it again on Saturday?

Match schedule

Date: January 28

Time: 5:30pm GMT (11 pm IST)

Venue: St. Mary's

Where to watch live

India: TV - Sony ESPN/HD. Live streaming - SonyLiv.

UK: TV - BT Sport 2. Live streaming - BT Sport Live.

Radio commentary - BBC Radio 5 Live.

USA: Fox Sports 1. Live streaming - Fox Sports Go.

Live scores: Twitter.