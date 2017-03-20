A deadly plane crash in the African country of South Sudan on Monday, March 20, is believed to have led to the death of all 44 people — including the flight and cabin crew– aboard the flight. The plane was coming from Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

Visuals from the ground zero (Wau airport) speak of the magnitude of the crash. The fire tenders were seen struggling to douse the flames. The plane reportedly belonged to the South Supreme Airlines, a carrier based out of South Sudan that started operations as recently as September 2013.

Firefighters rushed to the spot after the crash, and reports vary on what they pulled out of the wreckage. Aid workers have been quoted as saying that several were injured in the flight. Local reports, however, claim that all 44 aboard the flight have died.

Where is South Sudan?

Located in north-eastern Africa, South Sudan is possibly the youngest independent countries in the world, having achieved freedom in 2011. However, it is also one of the most embattled countries in the world, where continued internal strife for over three years has led to famine being formally declared on February 20 this year. Around 100,000 people have been affected by this famine.

The landlocked country is also battling hyperinflation right now. At one point in 2016, the rate of inflation reached 50 percent, sending prices of everything — from essential commodities to luxury items — skyrocketing. Meanwhile, the South Sudanese pound (SSP) has dropped to 120 per dollar, as opposed to 30 per dollar at one point a couple of years go.