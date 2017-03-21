South Sudan: 49 people survive as passenger plane crash lands

South Sudan: 49 people survive as passenger plane crash lands Close
Forty-three passengers and six crew members on board a passenger plane that crash-landed at a South Sudan airport on Monday (20 March) have survived, officials confirmed. The airport in the northwestern South Sudan city of Wau is located near the Chinese UN peacekeepers who helped in rescue efforts and doused the aircraft.
loading image
IBT TV
Tom Watson calls out Unite for 'secret plans' with Momentum
Most popular