When a trailer is filled with hilarious farts, unbearable gags and extreme nudity, you don't even have to think twice to confirm it's South Park. Known for its unabashed take on controversial topics and people, South Park has announced the season 21 in the kinkiest way possible.

Loaded with scenes, visuals and dialogues not safe for work, South Park's new trailer is based on the tunes of "This is how we do it." The lyrics of the song have been written to match the visuals and to announce the return of Comedy Central's longest running show.

The new trailer is hardly longer than a minute and is a blend of some old iconic moments from the previous seasons and few hilarious footage from the new one. The far-below-the-gutter satire opted for a kinetic animation style to announce its return.

Risqué dancing, blasphemy, full-frontal nudity and bodily fluids all over the place-- the trailer has it all. There is even a memorable scene where Jesus Christ high on HGH explodes into pieces of two miniatures Gangnam Style dancers.

You can watch the trailer below.

While the teaser is obviously going to make fans excited about the upcoming season, the creators are pushing the excitement limits a notch higher as they prepare for a South Park marathon.

Starting eight days before the scheduled premiere, Comedy Central will mark the 20th anniversary of the show by going back to where it all started. "This season I want to get back to Cartman dressing up like a robot and [screwing] with Butters. Because to me that's the bread and butter of South Park: kids being kids and being ridiculous and outrageous and not 'did you see what Trump did last night?' Because I don't give a [sh*t] anymore. We could probably put up billboards – 'Look what we're going to do to Trump next week!' – and get crazy ratings. But I just don't care ... Matt and I hated it, but we got stuck in it somehow," Parker told LA Times in June.

South Park returns to Comedy Central on September 13.