- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
-
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
South Koreas Sewol ferry salvage operation continues
Aerial footage filmed on 24 March showed the salvage operation of South Koreas Sewol ferry, which sank three years ago. The ferry was structurally unsound, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn when it capsized and sank, killing more than 300 people, on 16 April 2014.
Most popular