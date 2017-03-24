South Koreas Sewol ferry salvage operation continues

  • March 24, 2017 17:11 IST
    By Reuters
Aerial footage filmed on 24 March showed the salvage operation of South Koreas Sewol ferry, which sank three years ago. The ferry was structurally unsound, overloaded and travelling too fast on a turn when it capsized and sank, killing more than 300 people, on 16 April 2014.
