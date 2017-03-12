South Koreas impeached Park leaves presidential Blue House

  • March 12, 2017 22:20 IST
    By Reuters
South Koreas president Park Geun-hye has left the presidential Blue House. Park’s impeachment was confirmed by the constitutional court two days prior.For months, hundreds of thousands of Koreans demanded Parks resignation. Park is accused of corruption and granting a friend undue political influence. The disgraced leader apologised and announced she would take full responsibility. Park now faces live as a private citizen and a possible jail sentence.
