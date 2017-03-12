- Play Reporter attacked by man in Friday the 13th mask during live broadcast
- Play Protesters call for Jeff Sessions to resign for lying under oath about contacting Russia
-
- Play Adele attacked by mosquito swarm at Brisbane concert
- Play The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild trailer
- Play IBTimes UK plays 1-2-Switch on Nintendo Switch
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
South Koreas impeached Park leaves presidential Blue House
South Koreas president Park Geun-hye has left the presidential Blue House. Park’s impeachment was confirmed by the constitutional court two days prior.For months, hundreds of thousands of Koreans demanded Parks resignation. Park is accused of corruption and granting a friend undue political influence. The disgraced leader apologised and announced she would take full responsibility. Park now faces live as a private citizen and a possible jail sentence.
Most popular