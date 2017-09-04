South Koreas air force and army conducted drills involving long-range air-to-surface missiles and ballistic missiles on Monday (September 4), after North Koreas nuclear test a day earlier rattled the world.
South Korea military holds drill in response to Pyongyangs sixth nuclear test
- September 4, 2017 11:07 IST
