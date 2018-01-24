South Indian actress T Krishna Kumari (Krishnakumari) has reportedly passed away due to age-cancer. She was 85 and is survived by her daughter Dipika.

Rare and unseen pics of Krishna Kumari

Krishna Kumari had been diagnosed with bone marrow cancer. She was admitted to Apollo Hospital for the last few months. The famed actress also underwent chemotherapy in March 2017.

Read: Krishna Kumari to undergo chemotherapy for bone marrow cancer

Krishna Kumari was born in Naihati, West Bengal on March 6, 1933. She is the sister of yesteryear actress Sowkar Janaki. She made her acting debut with Telugu movie Navvithe Navaratnalu in 1951. Later, she went on to act in over 50 movies in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.

Watch Krishna Kumari's best songs

Krishna Kumari was one of the noted Telugu actresses of the 1960s and 1980s. She worked with legends actors like NT Rama Rao, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Krishnam Raju, Dr Rajkumar, Sivaji Ganesan, Kanta Rao, and Jaggayya.

She married Ajay Mohan Khaitan, the former editor of the Indian Express and founder of Screen Magazine. They have a daughter named Dipika. Post marriage, she quit acting and moved to Bengaluru with her daughter and son-in-law Vikram and grandson, Pavan.

The sudden death of Krishna Kumari has shocked and saddened many filmgoers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Many took to Twitter to express their grief and offered condolences to her family. Here are some of their comments.

Dheeraj Babu ✍‏ @DheerajBabuP

అందానికి నిదర్శనంలా నిలిచిన మొన్నటితరం కలలరాణి కృష్ణకుమారి ఇకలేరు.. She was the Most Busiest Actress in 1960's & 70's Acted in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & Kannada Films Till 1976. 'Jyothi' Directed by #KRR Is her Last Film. #KrishnaKumari #KalalaRani

SCREEN PALNADU‏ @screenpalnadu

Former Telugu actress #Krishnakumari passes away at her home in #Bengaluru this morning. R.I.P.

Survi‏ @PavanSurvi

It is sad to know that a beauty beyond time as rested from our mere mortal world. #KrishnaKumari garu

Trivikram .. ‏ @Trivikram_Fans

#Krishnakumari Garu - Remember Films Like Kulagotralu, Dr Chakravarthy, Neramu Siksha Etc .. Was A Pleasant Actress .. May Her Soul Rest In Peace ..

NK‏ @NK2VLNSK

Remembering my father's words: #Krishnakumari mostly played Damsel in Distress but when challenged gave competent performances too on par with Savitri and Jamuna!

Jalapathy Gudelli‏ @JalapathyG

Sad to know #KrishnaKumari garu, noted actress of 1960's, is no more. RIP. She was known for her beauty and natural acting.

Shreyas Group @shreyasgroup