Former India captain Virender Sehwag has said that Virat Kohli's men should go in with four "specialist bowlers" for the upcoming second Test of the three-match series against South Africa, starting Saturday, January 13 at Supersport Park in Centurion.

The 39-year-old added the visitors should be ready to drop off-spinner R Ashwin and include an extra batsman in Ajinkya Rahane if the conditions warrant a change. He also wants Kohli to consider four "specialist" bowlers for the Centurion Test.

According to reports, the Supersport park is expected to be as pace rich as the Cape Town track if not more. Notably, Indian batsmen, as captain Kohli conceded, let the team down as the visitors suffered a 72-run defeat in the first Test.

Even as the bowlers managed to bowl out South Africa twice, the top order failed to contribute. Vice-captain Rahane, who averages a staggering 53.44 on the road, was sorely missed by the te

"The Indian team management should look whether conditions at the Centurion warrant a place for R Ashwin," Sehwag told India TV.

He added: "India can go in with an extra batsman in Ajinkya Rahane. They should also try to go in with four specialist bowlers. If India want to win, Virat and Rohit will need to play a big role."

What are India's chances of making a comeback

Meanwhile, Sehwag did not seem to be optimistic about India's chances of coming back into the series.

Also, the swashbuckling opener, who averaged 50.23 in South Africa, had a word of advice for the Indian batsmen, who found it extremely difficult to tackle the hosts' pace attack, consisting Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa, who lost Dale Steyn to an injury, have added two young pacers Duanne Olivier and Lungi Ngidi to the squad for the second Test.

"As of now, it looks like only 30 percent chance is there of making a comeback. It is going to be very tough from now on," Sehwag said.

"Don't fiddle with deliveries outside the off-stump will be my advice to the batsmen. Play as straight as possible. Your 'go to' shots should be straight drive and flick. Get prepared to be hurt by some short stuff. Rather than trying to fend off short balls, get prepared to take blows on your body."