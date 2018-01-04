South Africa and India will battle it out in a three-Test series starting in Cape Town tomorrow (January 5). The five-day format will be followed by six One Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals.

The Virat Kohli-led India will be in South Africa for nearly two months. They will aim to create Test history in the "Rainbow Nation" as no Indian side has managed to win a Test rubber there.

India enter the opening Test without having play any warm-up match. The only practice game was cancelled by the Indians as they opted for "net" sessions. It will be a big challenge for Kohli and his men against the Proteas.

Here is a complete guide to India's tour of South Africa

Squads

India squad for the three-match Test series: Virat Kohli (captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa squad for 1st Test: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

India squad for ODI series: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.

Note: South Africa's squads for 2nd and 3rd Tests, ODIs, T20Is yet to be announced. India's T20I squad too will be out later.

TV information

All matches LIVE on Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) - Sony TEN1 (English), Sony TEN3 (Hindi)

Live streaming on www.sonyliv.com

Fixtures

Tests (3)

1st Test: 5 to 9 January (Friday to Tuesday), Newlands, Cape Town, 2 PM IST (10.30 AM Local, 8.30 AM GMT)

2nd Test: 13 to 17 January (Saturday to Wednesday), Supersport Park, Centurion, 1.30 PM IST (10 AM Local, 8 AM GMT)

3rd Test: 24 to 28 January (Wednesday to Sunday), New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 1.30 PM IST (10 AM Local, 8 AM GMT)

ODIs (6)

1st ODI (Day/Night): 1 February (Thursday), Kingsmead, Durban, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

2nd ODI: 4 February (Sunday), Supersport Park, Centurion, 1.30 PM IST (10 AM Local, 8 AM GMT)

3rd ODI (D/N): 7 February (Wednesday), Newlands, Cape Town, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

4th ODI (D/N): 10 February (Saturday), New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

5th ODI (D/N): 13 February (Tuesday), St. George's Park, Port Elizabeth, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

6th ODI (D/N): 16 February (Friday), Supersport Park, Centurion, 4.30 PM IST (1 PM Local, 11 AM GMT)

T20Is (3)

1st T20I: 18 February (Sunday), New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 6 PM IST (2.30 PM Local, 12.30 PM GMT)

2nd T20I (D/N): 21 February (Wednesday), Supersport Park, Centurion, 9.30 PM IST (6 PM Local, 4 PM GMT)

3rd T20I (D/N): 24 February (Saturday), Newlands, Cape Town, 9.30 PM IST (6 PM Local, 4 PM GMT)