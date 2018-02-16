Having already sealed the series 4-1, India will take on South Africa in the sixth and final ODI at Supersport Park in Centurion on Friday, February 16.

Virat Kohli had become the first Indian captain and the second from Asia to win an ODI series in South Africa when his team recovered from a setback to clinch the fifth ODI in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday by 73 runs. India thereby cemented their spot on top of the International Cricket Council (ICC) rankings as well.

Captain Kohli (429) along with Shikhar Dhawan (305) and Rohit Sharma (155) have done the bulk of the scoring in the first five matches. The team also largely rode on the performances of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to complete the unprecedented series win. The wrist spinners have taken 30 wickets between them so far.

Ajinkya Rahane's form cause of concern

However, India still have a few areas of concern going into the sixth ODI. It seems the team's long-standing search for a permanent No. 4 will continue beyond the series despite the captain and the team management showing faith in Ajinkya Rahane. The Mumbai batsman has failed to grab his opportunities once again as he has made only 106 runs form five matches.

Meanwhile, there is also another chance for young Shreyas Iyer to step up and deliver as he also has been struggling to get going ever since replacing injured Kedar Jadhav in the fourth ODI.

India will also be looking to rest their key men for the dead rubber, keeping in mind the three-match T20I series, starting Sunday in Johannesburg. Jasprit Bumrah, who has played all matches on the tour, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar deserve a rest.

On the other hand, South Africa will be looking for a morale-boosting win at a venue where they were thrashed by nine wickets after being shot out for their lowest ODI score at home -- 118 in the second ODI. However, they will also keep in mind the workload of the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Morne Morkel as they are key to the hosts' chances in their upcoming Test series against Australia.

Pitch and conditions

Chahal picked up a five-for during India's emphatic win in the second ODI. Even during the Test series, the pitch at Supersport Park was much to the liking of the visitors as it was slow and offering assistance to spinners.

Nonetheless, it has been been raining in Centurion and a few thunderstorms have been predicted on Friday as well, which might make it difficult for the wrist spinners to grip the ball.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The sixth and final ODI of the ongoing series will start 11am GMT, 1pm local, 4:30pm IST.

Live streaming and TV coverage information

India: TV: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3; Live streaming: Sony LIV South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2; Live streaming: SuperSport live UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket; Live streaming: Sky Go US: Willow TV

Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo, Farhaan Behardien, Heinrich Klaasen (wk).

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.