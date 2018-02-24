India and South Africa will be playing the decider of a three-match T20I series at Cape Town -- the venue where the ongoing tour began with the hosts clinching a 72-run win in the first Test.

South Africa went on to win the three-match Test series but conceding a consolation win to Virat Kohli's men in the final Test on a spiteful wicket in Johannesburg was the turning point in the tour. The Proteas, marred by injuries to key players including Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers, and Quinton de Kock were pedestrian throughout the ODI series, which they lost 5-1.

However, the limited-overs unit, under JP Duminy, has fought its way back to force a decider in the T20I series after beating India in the second match in Johannesburg by six wickets on Wednesday, February 21.

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen has proved to be the find of the limited-overs leg for the visitors. After demolishing the Indian bowling attack in the rain-hit second T20I, the 26-year-old will once again be key to the team's success in the all-important outing on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the onus to deliver with the ball will be on 28-year-old pacer Junior Dala, who has given the team crucial breakthroughs so far in the series. The visitors will be well-served if all-rounder Chris Morris steps up and delivers.

India chasing history

On the other hand, India will be looking to finish what has been a successful tour on a high. Kohli's men will become the first-ever Indian team to win a bilateral T20I series (minimum two matches) if they manage to successfully come back from Wednesday's defeat.

The visitors' bowlers, who had a tough time while defending 189 in rain-hit conditions in the second T20I, will be looking to make a strong comeback. Jasprit Bumrah, who was rested for the second T20I, is likely to return to the playing XI.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was taken to the cleaners (66 runs from four overs) in Johannesburg on Wednesday, is likely to be retained and he might even have an extra spinner for company in Cape Town where spinners can expect a purchase from the wicket.

When does the India vs South Africa 3rd T20 match start and how to watch it live

The third T20I between South Africa and India will start at 6pm local, 4pm IST and 9:30pm GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3; Live streaming: Sony LIV South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2; Live streaming: SuperSport live UK: TV: Sky Sports Cricket; Live streaming: Sky Go US: Willow TV

Squads

South Africa: JP Duminy (c), Farhaan Behardien, Junior Dala, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur.