Virat Kohli has been in prolific form across formats. He is the key for India. Every opposition eyes the prized scalp of the captain. But South Africa are different as they are "not focusing" on the Delhi right-hander alone, according fast bowler Vernon Philander.

India and South Africa are set to resume Test battle in Cape Town tomorrow (January 5). Kohli-led side have never won a Test rubber in the "Rainbow Nation". They have a chance to create history and Kohli will be one of the key batsmen.

Ahead of the Test at Newlands stadium, Philander declared that they were not playing "names" and only focused on taking 20 Indian wickets.

"We are going to play bat and ball, not any names. We are going to have to have to get Virat out, as we do nine or 10 other Indian batters as well. We've put our prize on bowling them out twice and not focusing on who we are bowling against," the right-arm paceman said on Wednesday (January 3).

Philander will be vital for Proteas chances. He is a part of the fast bowling unit which also includes Dale Steyn, Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo.

The 32-year-old Philander has so far played 47 Tests and taken 173 wickets. In Cape Town, he has accounted for 38 wickets in seven games at an impressive average of 18.

On India's fast bowling, Philander said it is a "total different ball game" for them in South Africa.

"They have played most of their games at home so it will be interesting to see how they go over here in South Africa. It's a total different ball game over here in South Africa so we'll have to wait and see," he said.

South Africa squad for 1st Test: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Parthiv Patel (wicketkeeper), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Burmah, Hardik Pandya.