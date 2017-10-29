Bangladesh were left battered and bruised in the two-match Test series and three-match ODI series in South Africa. Despite finding a lot of success at home, the rising Asian stars were expected to struggle away from home but their listless display in the ongoing tour had disappointed cricket fans.

However, Bangladesh were able to put up a better fight in the first of the two-match T20I series on October 26 in Bloemfontein.

Led by world number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, the visitors came from behind after being taken to the cleaners by AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock in the initial part of the innings to restrict South Africa to 195. Soumya Sarkar, with a 31-ball 47, gave Bangladesh the start it needed. However, Shakib's side ended up 20 runs short.

The improved performance should give Bangladesh confidence as the two teams meet for the final time in the tour in the second T20I at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday, October 29.

In the absence of their crafty T20 bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who suffered an ankle injury in ODI series, Bangladesh would want the likes of Rubel Hossain and Taskin Ahmed to take up more responsibility. The onus to restrict the likes of De Villiers and De Kock will fall on spinners Shakib and Mehedy Hasan, who were impressive despite playing on a flat track in the first T20I.

Bangladesh's middle order, which failed on Thursday in Bloemfontein, has to buckle up if the visitors are to head home from the tour with a win under their belts.

On the other hand, South Africa would want to test their bench strength after having completely dominated the visitors in the tour. Robert Frylinck, who made his debut in the first T20I, will retain his place after impressing with two wickets.

When does the match start and how to watch it live

The second T20I between South Africa and Bangladesh will start at 5pm IST, 11:30am GMT.

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Sony Six HD; Live streaming: Sony Liv Bangladesh: TV: Gazi TV; Live streaming: Gazi TV Live South Africa: TV: SuperSport; Live streaming: SuperSport Live

Squads

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy(c), Beuran Hendricks, David Miller, Mangaliso Mosehle, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Robert Frylinck, Dwaine Pretorius

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Liton Das, Nasir Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shafiul Islam