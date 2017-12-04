The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) selectors will meet today (December 4) in New Delhi to pick the Indian Test squad for South Africa tour.

The MSK Prasad-led selection panel will also pick the Twenty20 International team for the three-match series against Sri Lanka this month.

India are currently playing in the third and final Test of the series against Sri Lanka at Delh's Feroz Shah Kotla stadium. They lead the rubber 1-0 after winning the second game in Nagpur. The opener was drawn in Kolkata.

After the day's play today, captain and the three selectors will meet to pick the squads.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee will meet in New Delhi today to pick the teams for the upcoming Paytm T20I series against Sri Lanka and the three-match Test series against South Africa," BCCI said in a media advisory on Monday.

It will be interesting to see whether the selection committee goes for a 16-member Test squad or 17. Also, will they pick a third spinner in Kuldeep Yadav or go in for extra batsman?

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who is rested for the ongoing Test series against Sri Lanka, is set to return.

India have never won a Test series in South Africa. Many experts feel the current bunch of cricketers are capable of creating history in the three-match rubber which starts in Cape Town on January 5, 2018.

Here is the likely Indian squad for South Africa Tests

1. Virat Kohli (captain)

2. Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain)

3. Shikhar Dhawan

4. Murali Vijay

5. KL Rahul

6. Rohit Sharma

7. Cheteshwar Pujara

8. Hardik Pandya

9. Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper)

10. Ravichandran Ashwin

11. Ravindra Jadeja

12. Mohammed Shami

13. Ishant Sharma

14. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

15. Umesh Yadav

16. Jasprit Bumrah

17. Kuldeep Yadav/Shreyas Iyer