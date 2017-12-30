Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh has managed to steal the attention of fans and made them go 'aww' with their performances in social media this 2017. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma may have gotten the 'it' couple of the year award but Rohit and Ritika have stole the thunder quite a lot of times.

The couple are in Cape Town, South Africa, at the moment as India get set to take on the Proteas in a challenging cricket series, starting January 5. The teams play three Test matches, six ODIs and three T20Is.

In beautiful Cape Town ? A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Dec 29, 2017 at 7:14am PST

The Men in Blue have already touched down in South Africa for the series and with the New Year's eve and the enormous year-end celebrations setting in, Team India are using this lucky vacation as a perfect way to ring in the year 2018. What better place to celebrate than in one of the world's most favoured tourist destinations, South Africa!

Rohit surprised one and all with his two brilliant knocks in December this year and thus he takes as many bright memories as possible from 2017 to 2018.

The swashbuckling batsman scored a historic 208 runs during India's second ODI match with Sri Lanka in the just-concluded cricket series, and then blasted a hundred off just 35 balls during their 2nd T20I match in Indore.

That was the joint-fastest T20I cricket century.

The 'awwdorable' moment took place following the match when Rohit called Ritika his "lucky charm".

Two down, forever to go ❤️@rohitsharma45 A post shared by Ritika Sajdeh (@ritssajdeh) on Dec 12, 2017 at 10:43am PST

Rohit-Ritika, Virushka, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and wife Nupur Nagar, MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, and other members of the India cricket team in the squad for the South Africa tour, are set to have a gala time in the midst of friends and families.

Come January 2 or so, however, the attention will turn to just cricket.