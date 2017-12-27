Their grand marriage reception at St Regis Mumbai took place only just a few hours back but Virat Kohli returned to the press conference table on Wednesday with Team India coach Ravi Shastri as he spoke ahead of the South Africa cricket series tour.

The press conference saw quite a few glitches from the technical front in the form of Virat's mic suddenly going off and a power cut blackening the press conference room for a few seconds.

Nevertheless, the India cricket team captain made his points across pretty well in the same optimistic manner, as we have always seen him.

Virat was posed a question if his marriage with Anushka Sharma and the huge momentous occasions that he has gone through off late in his personal life will prove consequential in the India tour of South Africa.

"Not difficult at all (transitioning from the emotions I experienced on my personal front to my professional life)," said Virat Kohli.

"I was away for something much more important. This has remained a special moment for both me and Anushka. Switching back to cricket now won't be difficult. I've played cricket in the past, know about the assignments and it's not something new which I'm experiencing. Cricket is in my blood.

"I was away for three weeks but I've kept training to prepare myself for the South Africa tour. I'm mentally very well prepared."

The South Africa vs India cricket series starts on January 5. The nations are scheduled to play three Test matches, six ODIs and three T20Is.

"Every tour is a chance. We have to go there and express ourselves and enjoy playing like we are. We need to live everyday on this tours. We should not focus too much on winning and the cricket will take care in itself," remained the most wise words from the skipper in the press conference.